Fire damages Pittsburgh home where man was barricaded inside, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Fire damaged a Pittsburgh home where a man was barricaded inside on Saturday, officials say.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Ballinger Street in Brookline around 11:45 a.m., a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says.

A relative reportedly called 911 to report that a man was threatening to set the house on fire. The caller claimed that, while on a video call, the man poured lighter fluid throughout the home.

Officers arrived to find the man barricaded inside, officials say. He eventually surrendered to negotiators, but officers found smoke and flames coming from a doorway.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which left the home with moderate damage. Officials say the home is considered a loss.

A dog was rescued from the backyard, and no people were injured, but a cat was killed in the incident.

The American Red Cross is assisting other residents, who will stay with relatives.

Officials say the man was taken to police headquarters for questioning and is expected to face charges. He reportedly had two guns with him while surrendering.

