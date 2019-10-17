0 Charges pending after two students hit by cars in as many days in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. - In a two-day span, two students in Penn Hills were hit by cars.

One of the children -- a 6-year-old -- was crossing the street to get on the bus, and the other -- a 13-year-old -- was hit in his school’s parking lot.

“Pay attention, we’re talking about children,” said the family of the middle school student who was hit.

The 13-year-old was hit by a car that police said was going the wrong way through the parking lot of Linton Middle School Tuesday.

His younger cousin, who was walking to school with him, witnessed the terrifying incident.

The next day, a 6-year-old at Penn Hills Charter School for Entrepreneurship was hit by a car while crossing the street along Frankstown Road to get on his bus.

The school sent a letter home to parents, saying the child did everything right and is now recovering under the care of a doctor.

Police said the bus driver told them the red lights were activated, but the driver of the car said that wasn't the case.

Investigators are now working to get video as they try to determine who is at fault.

Both crashes are under investigation, and Channel 11 confirmed charges are now pending in both cases.

A message sent Thursday by the Penn Hills School District to families said, in part, the following:

“We ask everyone to continue conveying consistent messages with all means available to encourage those who travel throughout our community to slow down and to take extreme care, especially when it's dark and when weather conditions are poor. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and commitment to keeping our kids safe.”

