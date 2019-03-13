HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A hazmat situation had a busy Westmoreland County road shut down Tuesday night.
Route 30 was closed in both directions near the Pittsburgh Street Bridge in Hempfield Township after a chemical spill about 8:30 p.m.
We’re learning new details about the incident for Channel 11 Morning News.
According to firefighters, someone threw paint thinner out the window of their vehicle and it spilled onto the road.
The chemical, xylene, was thrown by a driver at another car in an apparent road-rage incident, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Emergency dispatchers said Route 30 reopened about 12:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man flown to Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- Genealogy, DNA solve case of newborn left to freeze to death in ditch 38 years ago
- No jail time for teen who killed three pedestrians, including baby
- VIDEO: McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}