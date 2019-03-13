  • Chemical thrown from car during apparent road-rage incident

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A hazmat situation had a busy Westmoreland County road shut down Tuesday night.

    Route 30 was closed in both directions near the Pittsburgh Street Bridge in Hempfield Township after a chemical spill about 8:30 p.m.

    According to firefighters, someone threw paint thinner out the window of their vehicle and it spilled onto the road.

    The chemical, xylene, was thrown by a driver at another car in an apparent road-rage incident, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Emergency dispatchers said Route 30 reopened about 12:30 a.m.

