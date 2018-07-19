WEST VIEW, Pa. - Child endangerment charges have been dropped against a West View couple, officials said.
Isaac and Nicole Guest were charged in June after police said their two young sons were found by a good Samaritan on the side of a busy road.
Related Headlines
According to police, their mother was a block away at a park while their father was at home.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Local parents, YouTube stars, charged with child endangerment speak out
The Guests are YouTube stars with their own channel and have been criticized before.
At the time of the incident, both parents proclaimed their innocence and said they expected the charges to be dropped.
The charges against Isaac Guest were dismissed and withdrawn from Nicole Guest.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman hits 16-year-old sister with car, later assaults officers
- Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue appears in London park on ‘Jurassic Park' anniversary
- Woman dies after being pulled from ocean at Outer Banks; 6th death this year
- VIDEO: Woman Sentenced to Jail for Attempting to Steal 40 Conchs from Key West Waters
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}