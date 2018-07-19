  • Child endangerment charges dropped against local YouTube stars, officials say

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - Child endangerment charges have been dropped against a West View couple, officials said.

    Isaac and Nicole Guest were charged in June after police said their two young sons were found by a good Samaritan on the side of a busy road.

    According to police, their mother was a block away at a park while their father was at home.

    The Guests are YouTube stars with their own channel and have been criticized before.

    At the time of the incident, both parents proclaimed their innocence and said they expected the charges to be dropped.

    The charges against Isaac Guest were dismissed and withdrawn from Nicole Guest.

