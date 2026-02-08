Person fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, officials say

PITTSBURGH — A person has been fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood, officials say

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says the shooting happened in the 700 block of Montclair Street just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials confirmed that a person was killed in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group