  • Local parents, YouTube stars, charged with child endangerment speak out

    Updated:

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - Two parents who are local YouTube stars are charged with child endangerment.

    They're accused of letting their two young sons wander along a busy road in West View.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m., why they believe the charges will be dropped.

    Isaac and Nicole Guest told Channel 11 it was a misunderstanding and they expect the charges to be dropped.

    "I'll fight this because we didn't do anything wrong," Isaac Guest said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local parents, YouTube stars, charged with child endangerment speak out

  • Headline Goes Here

    Comcast outage could impact Allegheny Co. landline calls to 911

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant owner on trial for sexually assaulting server

  • Headline Goes Here

    District attorney says surveillance cameras reduce, solve crimes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Medical marijuana facility opens in Natrona Heights