Local parents, YouTube stars, charged with child endangerment speak out

WEST VIEW, Pa. - Two parents who are local YouTube stars are charged with child endangerment.
They're accused of letting their two young sons wander along a busy road in West View.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m., why they believe the charges will be dropped.
Isaac and Nicole Guest told Channel 11 it was a misunderstanding and they expect the charges to be dropped.
"I'll fight this because we didn't do anything wrong," Isaac Guest said.
