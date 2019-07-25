PITTSBURGH - A 3-year-old fell from the roof of a home in Pittsburgh’s Hill District Thursday afternoon.
The fall was reported about 2 p.m. on Watt Street.
According to the grandmother, the boy and his brother managed to unlock a second-floor bathroom window. The 3-year-old then crawled out and slipped off the roof and hit his head.
Channel 11’s Joe Arena is hearing more from the grandmother about the terrifying moment she found her grandson on the ground -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
The 3-year-old was conscious and crying when he was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
The grandmother said she was watching the boys and their mother, who was home at the time, was sleeping.
Police are investigating.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NY jail cell, report says
- Driver loses control of car during chase, crashes into 2 houses causing significant damage
- Alleged drug dealer arrested 2 years after man's overdose death
- VIDEO: 'It's like the wild, wild West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}