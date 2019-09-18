  • PA state senator charged with having child pornography

    LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Sen. Michael Folmer faces charges of possession of child pornography according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

    Shapiro said his office received a tip that Tumblr had discovered a user uploading an image of child pornography using the app. The image was traced back to Folmer's home in Lebanon.

    A search warrant was executed at Folmer's home where investigators found child pornography on his phone. 

    "I will continue to say it, no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold," Shapiro said in a statement. 

    Folmer faces charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography, and a criminal use of a communication facility.

