    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Pixar Animation Studios — the company behind movies like Toy Story and the Incredibles — is partnering with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh for a new interactive exhibit.

    The exhibit, which will open in September 2020, will be based on Pixar's 2015 animated feature Inside Out. That film explored the way different emotions impacted the way a 11-year-old girl thought and acted, and the exhibit will similarly help visitors to recognize, understand and balance their emotions. This will be the first interactive exhibit based on a film.

