GREENE COUNTY, Pa. - A Greene County woman was arrested after taunting sheriff’s deputies on Facebook.
Chloe Jones was on the Greene County Sheriff’s Facebook page as one of it’s most-wanted criminals. She was wanted for not showing up to court on an assault charge.
When Jones saw herself on the Facebook post she wrote back, ‘Do you guys do pick-up or delivery?” She also wrote that she was in the hospital in West Virginia.
That’s exactly where police found her.
She’s back in Pennsylvania and in jail, where deputies said she does not have internet access.
