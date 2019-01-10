Chocolates, caramels sold by QVC recalled due to possible hepatitis contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for chocolates and caramels due to possible hepatitis A contamination.
According to a message on the Bauer’s Candies website, an employee who tested positive for Hepatitis A worked at the Kentucky facility between November 16 and 23, 2018.
When the company learned of the employee’s illness, the factory was closed and sanitized. All candy in house was also discarded.
The candies were available at stores, through the Bauer’s website and QVC.
The FDA said it was not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the consumption of Bauer’s candies, but issued an alert as a precaution.
If you have any, you should throw it away.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital
- Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South
- VIDEO: 2 Men Sought in Theft of Victoria’s Secret Store in Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}