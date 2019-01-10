3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes

NEWPORT, Ore. - A fishing boat featured on the Discovery Channel’s reality TV show “Deadliest Catch” capsized late Tuesday night in a treacherous area off the Oregon coast, killing the three fishermen on board.
The accident happened, according to news reports, as the U.S. Coast Guard was escorting the Mary B. II into port across a dangerous section of water off Newport, Oregon, known as the Yaquina Bay Bar, an area where the Yaquina River currents mix with Pacific Ocean currents.
#USCG to investigate capsizing of commercial fishing vessel Mary B II on the Yaquina Bay Bar in Newport, Ore., which lead to the death of 3 fishermen. Vessel sank under its own power while being escorted by a Coast Guard boat crew. https://t.co/p0LCjSkeA2 pic.twitter.com/umZWIIFxFr— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 10, 2019
The fishermen, identified as James Lacey, 48; Joshua Porter, 50; and the boat’s captain, Stephen Biernacki, 50, had been crabbing for three days when they requested an escort as they tried to make it back in, according to Oregon Live.
Coast Guard crews faced 12-to 14-foot waves as they tried to rescue the crew after the boat capsized, The Associated Press reported.
They managed to pull one of the men in, but not soon enough to save him. A second fisherman’s body was later found on shore. Biernacki’s body was found in the hull of the boat after it washed up on a jetty.
An investigation is underway.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sausage products recalled due to possible rubber contamination
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
- Man accused of kidnapping, rape in our area nearly 20 years ago arrested
- VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money intended for underprivileged kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}