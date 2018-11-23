ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - The District Attorney in Lawrence County is not ruling out the death penalty for what he calls a “very, very horrific” crime.
Christopher Kennedy is accused of killing his child just hours after it was born to a 15-year-old girl he had allegedly been sexually assaulting for several months.
"Lawrence county detective says It was very emotional very emotional for everybody there you know where all parents and we had to do a lot of things that were not normally done on this job it was a very very horrific seen in the criminal complaint at leas that out none of us were really prepared for what we found," Detective Vince Martwinski said.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz broke this traumatic story Wednesday night, and on Friday she spoke with the District Attorney off camera about the investigation.
He said his department is looking at all of the aggravating circumstances before making a final decision about pursuing the death penalty.
