PITTSBURGH - More than 75 animals were blessed by a Green Tree church Saturday.
The event was held at the Unity Presbyterian Church, and there were cats, dogs and a guinea pig on hand.
Several vendors were at the church too including nonprofit rescue groups.
"They have a lot of heroes in these organizations that go out and rescue these animals and place them into loving homes so we like to represent them, honor them here too," Carolyn Kozlowski said.
One of the rescue groups brought a dog named "Church" to the event, and she was adopted.
