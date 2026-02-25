Working mom of 2 without car for months following $15,000 in repairs Carvana wouldn’t cover

PITTSBURGH — She bought a car she thought was safe for her family, but says it turned out to be anything but.

Haley Blackburn bought a BMW X1 a year and a half ago from Carvana in Bridgeville. It was in her family’s budget at $20,000.

Since then, she says she’s racked up $15,000 in repairs, but that was before total engine failure. Now, the car can’t even be driven and it’s been parked outside Blackburn’s home for months.

“I’m a working mom with two kids and I’m already knee-deep thousands of dollars with this car,” Blackburn tells 11 Investigates.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5:30, she shares her warning for others and what Carvana agreed to do after 11 Investigates got involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group