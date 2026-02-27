Peters Township student charged in ‘sextortion’ scheme to appear in court Friday

A Peters Township High School senior charged with running a “sextortion” scheme will be back in court on Friday.

Zachariah Meyers, 18, is expected to ask for a bond to be set. It was denied last week after a judge called him a “danger to society.”

Only Channel 11 was there when the Peters Township senior class president was arrested.

Police said Meyers used various social media platforms to victimize nearly two dozen underage victims with catfishing and extortion.

He is facing more than 300 felony charges, including sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

