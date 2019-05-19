  • App lets you know where the cicadas are buzzing

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The 17-year cicadas are set to emerge from the ground any day now. We first told you earlier this month they were coming.

    A new app can now let you know when and where the creatures are buzzing.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how. 

    The app is called Cicada Safari.

    The bugs are going to start emerging as the soil temperature gets to about 64 degrees.

    Click here for more information about the creepy crawlers before they emerge.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories