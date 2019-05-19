PITTSBURGH - The 17-year cicadas are set to emerge from the ground any day now. We first told you earlier this month they were coming.
A new app can now let you know when and where the creatures are buzzing.
The app is called Cicada Safari.
The bugs are going to start emerging as the soil temperature gets to about 64 degrees.
Click here for more information about the creepy crawlers before they emerge.
