  • Citizens School of Nursing moves to new location inside Pittsburgh mall

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - There’s a new training center for nurses in the Pittsburgh area, and it's right in the middle of a mall.

    Allegheny Health Network's Citizens School of Nursing is moving into the Pittsburgh Mills, a mall that has faced severe financial problems.

    The school says the convenience and state-of-the-art equipment will be a huge improvement over the previous location in New Kensington.

    Channel 11’s gordon loesch got a look around the new facility with the school’s director. Watch his full report below.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories