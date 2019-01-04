Citizens School of Nursing moves to new location inside Pittsburgh mall

PITTSBURGH - There’s a new training center for nurses in the Pittsburgh area, and it's right in the middle of a mall.
Allegheny Health Network's Citizens School of Nursing is moving into the Pittsburgh Mills, a mall that has faced severe financial problems.
The school says the convenience and state-of-the-art equipment will be a huge improvement over the previous location in New Kensington.
Channel 11’s gordon loesch got a look around the new facility with the school’s director. Watch his full report below.
