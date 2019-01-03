  • Man critically injured in McKees Rocks shooting

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man walked in a Pittsburgh hospital after being shot late Thursday morning in McKees Rocks, officials said. 

    Channel 11 has learned 911 received phone calls about shots fired in the 700 block of Boquet Street. 

    Minutes later, a man walked into Allegheny General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.   

    The victim is listed in critical condition, officials said. 

    Police believe the two incidents are related and Allegheny County police are investigating. 

