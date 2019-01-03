MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man walked in a Pittsburgh hospital after being shot late Thursday morning in McKees Rocks, officials said.
Channel 11 has learned 911 received phone calls about shots fired in the 700 block of Boquet Street.
Minutes later, a man walked into Allegheny General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, officials said.
HAPPENING NOW: Police are investigating a shooting on Boquet St in McKees Rocks. A man showed up at AGH with a gun shot wound to the chest. They’re believed to be linked pic.twitter.com/NYUPpv11tG— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) January 3, 2019
The victim is listed in critical condition, officials said.
Police believe the two incidents are related and Allegheny County police are investigating.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin working to get an update from investigators and will have the very latest in the investigation on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
