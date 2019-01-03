Citizens School of Nursing opens doors to new school

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Citizens School of Nursing opened its doors Thursday at its new home at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
The nursing program, affiliated with Allegheny Health Network’s Allegheny Valley Hospital, will now be able to offer nursing students a modern, high-tech education environment.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The 21,000-square-foot facility boasts wired classrooms, medical simulation training capabilities and a library.
The 100-year-old nursing program was first established by the former Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington before transitioning to Allegheny Valley Hospital in 2000.
Citizens School of Nursing enrolls an average of 150 to 175 students with 60 to 80 graduates each year. The students, 27 faculty members and support staff will transition to the new location on Jan. 7.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Millennials struggle to afford homes over high debt, no savings
- Assisted suicide now legal in Hawaii for patients with terminal illness
- VIDEO: Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}