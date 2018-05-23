City announces free summer concert series

PITTSBURGH - Are you looking for free fun this summer in the city of Pittsburgh? You're in luck.
The Office of Special Events just announced its concert schedule, which includes 38 different events at four different parks across the city.
Wednesday Night Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 6 – August 29
7 – 8 p.m.
Schenley Park – Flagstaff Hill
- June 6 - Wizdom World Beat Reggae Band
- June 13 - John Marcinizyn
- June 20 - Mahajibee Blues
- June 27 - The Delta Struts
- July 4 - NO CONCERT – HOLIDAY
- July 11 - Gashouse Annie
- July 18 - RED
- July 25 - GumBand
- August 1 - Rick and Marti Jazz Trio
- August 8 - Littlegoodbad
- August 15 - Jahouija Bones
- August 22 - Shinizyn
- August 29 - Seventh Nova
Stars at Riverview Jazz Series
Saturdays, June 9 – August 25
7 – 8:30 p.m.
Riverview Park – Observatory Hill
- June 9 - Lee Robinson
- June 16 - Ronni Weiss & the Slow Cookers
- June 23 - Funky Fly Project
- June 30 - Olga Watkins
- July 7 - RED
- July 14 - Kea Michaels
- July 21 - Roger Humphries
- July 28 - Jay Vonada Quartet
- August 4 - Bobby Short
- August 11 - Boilermaker Jazz Band
- August 18 - Rick Finkelstein
- August 25 - Clare Ascani
Bach, Beethoven and Brunch
Sundays, June 17 – August 12
10:30 a.m. – Noon
Mellon Park – Fifth Avenue and Shady Avenue, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill
- June 17 - Shadyside Brass
- June 24 - Klezlectic
- July 1 - North Pittsburgh Symphonic Band
- July 8 - River City Brass
- July 15 - Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- July 22 - Pine Creek Community Band
- July 29 - West Hills Symphonic Band
- August 5 - Community Band South
- August 12 - Pittsburgh Festival Winds
Reservoir of Jazz
Sundays, August 5 – September 2
5 – 7 p.m.
Highland Park – Highland Avenue & Reservoir Drive
- August 5 - Roger Humphries & RH Factor
- August 12 - TRAVLIN’
- August 19 - Rick DiMuzio & Tony Martucci Quartet
- August 26 - Marty Ashby & Steve Rudolph Quartet
- September 2 - Parker/Throckmorton Trio
For a full list of concerts, CLICK HERE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
