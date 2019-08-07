PITTSBURGH - The skyline is changing in Shadyside as Carnegie Mellon University plans to turn a parking lot into a new dorm.
The university just got approval from Pittsburgh to build a new dorm at the corner of 5th Avenue and Clyde Street. That's right across from Central Catholic High School.
CMU student Keetena Gurushankur says it takes less than to minutes to get from there to campus. She lives around here now and would welcome another dorm.
"The dorms are pretty crowded, so I think it's good to have more housing," Gurushankur said.
But not everyone agrees. Channel 11 spoke to a neighbor in June who wrote to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, concerned the project would impact air quality, create additional traffic and noise problems and generally ruin the landscape of their homes.
CMU officials told Channel 11 today, "As with all projects, we will follow the city's processes for design review and permitting."
The six-story dorm entrance will face 5th Avenue. CMU officials said right now, there are six apartments buildings and 800 students on the block and the university owns two of them.
CMU officials said construction will start this fall and hope to have it done by the summer of 2021.
