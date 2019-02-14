City of Pittsburgh still fighting to get Sprint ad removed from Mt. Washington's iconic billboard

The city of Pittsburgh is still fighting to get a Sprint ad removed from Mt. Washington's iconic billboard.
The 90-year-old sign has been the subject of controversy since 2016 when Lamar, in a dispute with the city over plans to renovate the sign, covered the electronic sign with a huge vinyl sign.
The city cited them and ordered it removed. That sparked a three-year legal battle that culminated in court on Thursday.
Attorney's for the city argued that the iconic sign on Mt. Washington doesn't meet city zoning standards, but an attorney for the billboard company urged commonwealth court to uphold a judge's ruling that it's legal.
