CLAIRTON, Pa. - New regulations have been announced for three US Steel plants in the Mon Valley following the release of hazardous chemicals into the air late last year.
The Allegheny County Health Department released its revised enforcement order for the Edgar Thompson Plant, Irvin Plant and Clairton Coke Works Tuesday afternoon.
The plants will be required to install six aerial compressors and begin testing by April 1 and have 100 percent desulfurization back online by April 15.
The plants will also provide additional weekly emissions information to the health department.
“When U.S. Steel provided its response and alternative plan, it was determined that the revised order would best reduce emissions at the Mon Valley Works facilities in the given timeline. Included in the plan was an accelerated schedule for repairs to be completed at the Clairton Coke Works by April 15, which made the terms of our original order no longer applicable,” said Health Department Deputy Director of Environmental Health Jim Kelly.
