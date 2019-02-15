  • Lt. Gov. Fetterman tours Clairton Coke Plant, gives update on repairs after fire

    Updated:

    Lt. Gov. John Fetterman toured the Clairton Coke Plant on Friday to get a look at the repairs underway and get a progress report following the Dec. 24, 2018 fire.

    Community members and local legislators have raised concerns about the air quality in the area and practices at the U.S. Steel plant.

    Channel 11’s Erin Clarke was at a news conference where Fetterman gave an update after his tour and talked to residents who live in the shadow of the plant. She'll have the latest on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

    RELATED HEADLINES

     If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories