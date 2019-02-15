Lt. Gov. Fetterman tours Clairton Coke Plant, gives update on repairs after fire

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman toured the Clairton Coke Plant on Friday to get a look at the repairs underway and get a progress report following the Dec. 24, 2018 fire.
Community members and local legislators have raised concerns about the air quality in the area and practices at the U.S. Steel plant.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke was at a news conference where Fetterman gave an update after his tour and talked to residents who live in the shadow of the plant. She'll have the latest on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
