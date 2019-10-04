GREENSBURG, Pa. - Officials with the Diocese of Greensburg released the findings of a six-month investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse against one of their priests.
Diocese officials said Father Joseph Bonafed was accused of child sexual abuse dating back to an incident that allegedly occurred 28 years ago. Those allegations were found to be unsubstantiated by the diocese.
The District Attorney of Westmoreland County had declined to press charges against Bonafed due to a lack of evidence.
Following the release of the district attorney's findings, the diocese launched its own investigation of the claims, ultimately recommending that Father Bonafed be removed from his position. He resigned his positions at Saint Edward's Parish in Herminie and Holy Family Parish in West Newton.
