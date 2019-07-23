PITTSBURGH - Club One is on the brink of ending its 40-year run as a full-service health club on Penn Avenue to possibly make way for a new redevelopment project in the heart of a busy East End corridor.
The ownership sent a letter to the club’s membership on July 10, notifying them of “the difficult decision” to close, giving a last day of operation of November 30, bringing to an end a local health club that had become a neighborhood institution for years.
Chris Labishak, an owner of Club One in partnership with Jim Rosenbloom, acknowledged in a phone interview that they have decided to close the health club and that the property is under agreement to be sold to a buyer he declined to disclose.
