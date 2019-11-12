BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A man was arrested after stealing the entire tray from a CoGo's convenience store cash register, police said.
Sean Randy Beach, according to police, walked into the store around 9:45 p.m. and demanded money before he grabbed the whole tray from the register and ran off. Officers said he ran down the block and was found hiding in a back parking lot near a post office.
Court papers said Beach took off again into a nearby patch of woods. Police spotted him, and he tried to crawl away before officers could get him in handcuffs.
Police said he even then lunged at an officer after being cornered.
Once he was arrested, police found nearly 200 dollars and a pocketknife on Beach.
"I stop in every morning for a pack of cigarettes, coffee, doughnuts. I work right up the street, so it's convenient," said Lee Mincone.
Mincone said the incident was not too troubling for him.
"I haven't heard of too many robberies around the area. I've been working up this way for about four years," he said.
