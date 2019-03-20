  • Allegheny Co. official, husband charged after altercation with Detroit police

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County official and her husband have been charged by Detroit police after an altercation earlier this month. 

    Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley are both charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a felony.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Report: Police video shows Chelsa Wagner swearing, grabbing officer at Detroit hotel

    Police video of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and officers at a Detroit hotel reportedly shows her swearing at police and grabbing an officer's forearms, according to the Detroit News, which said it viewed the video Monday.

    “The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants. The evidence will show that during the incident Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees," The Wayne County Prosecutor said.

    Wagner spoke to Channel 11 shortly after the incident, and claimed she is the victim of a very large misunderstanding.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories