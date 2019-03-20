PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County official and her husband have been charged by Detroit police after an altercation earlier this month.
Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley are both charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a felony.
Breaking: allegheny co. Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband charged by prosecutor in connection with altercation with Detroit police. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) March 20, 2019
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Report: Police video shows Chelsa Wagner swearing, grabbing officer at Detroit hotel
Police video of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and officers at a Detroit hotel reportedly shows her swearing at police and grabbing an officer's forearms, according to the Detroit News, which said it viewed the video Monday.
“The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants. The evidence will show that during the incident Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees," The Wayne County Prosecutor said.
Wagner spoke to Channel 11 shortly after the incident, and claimed she is the victim of a very large misunderstanding.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Michael Rosfeld trial enters day 2 after emotional first day of testimony
- Discovery of $1.2M during traffic stop cracks money laundering ring, police say
- Police: Driver accused of causing crash that killed 19-year-old on Parkway West ran from scene
- VIDEO: ‘Virtual kidnapping’ scam targeting families
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}