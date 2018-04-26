  • Community groups say, 'Amazon HQ2 Has No Home in Pgh'

    PITTSBURGH - Community groups fighting against Pittsburgh’s proposal to become Amazon’s second headquarters will hold a rally Thursday. 

    Groups from the Amazon HQ2 bid sites, affordable housing advocates and others believe Amazon would have a negative impact.

    Members from those groups plan to voice their concerns at the Convention Center downtown just after noon.  They are also demanding transparency for the bid.  

    Pittsburgh officials put in a bid for Amazon HQ2 last year and was named one of the 20 finalists nationwide.  

    City officials have said the expansion could bring 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars in investments.  

