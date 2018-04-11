  • Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - We still don’t know where Pittsburgh stacks up among the top 20 cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters.  

    That’s not stopping residents from asking city leaders to show the public the bid for Amazon HQ2.  

    Related Headlines

    The group will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to urge leaders to commit to the public process that they say will ensure quality local jobs and equitable community investment.   

    WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF A NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CITY RESIDENTS AT 10 AM

    The public deserves a transparent, community-driven process that prioritizes creating equity. 

    WATCH: City of Pittsburgh releases heartwarming video for bid to lure Amazon

    So far, city and county leaders declined requests to have the Amazon HQ2 bid released.  Several open record requests have been denied.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    In February, Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records said Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials must turn over copies of letters, emails and other communication that was part of the bid.  Both have appealed the order.  

    Amazon hasn’t indicated when it will announce the winning bid, only saying it will happen this year.
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead chickens, ducks, rabbits found at West End home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctor accused of assaulting, harassing employee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dates, times set for Penguins-Flyers Round 1 playoff series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Husband, wife killed in Avalon house fire