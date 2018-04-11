PITTSBURGH - We still don’t know where Pittsburgh stacks up among the top 20 cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters.
That’s not stopping residents from asking city leaders to show the public the bid for Amazon HQ2.
The group will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to urge leaders to commit to the public process that they say will ensure quality local jobs and equitable community investment.
The public deserves a transparent, community-driven process that prioritizes creating equity.
So far, city and county leaders declined requests to have the Amazon HQ2 bid released. Several open record requests have been denied.
In February, Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records said Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials must turn over copies of letters, emails and other communication that was part of the bid. Both have appealed the order.
Amazon hasn’t indicated when it will announce the winning bid, only saying it will happen this year.
