  • Company secures funds to buy former General Motors plant in Ohio, vice president says

    LORDSTOWN, Ohio - There may be a buyer for the closed General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

    During a stop in Ohio, Vice President Mike Pence said Workhorse secured financing to buy the plant. He also said this will keep jobs in the community.

    The plant, located 75 miles away from Pittsburgh, was closed in March.

    Workhorse is a Cincinnati-based manufacturing company.

