  • Confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Mercer County Tuesday

    Updated:

    MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - UPDATE 1/9 10:48 a.m.

    The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mercer County Tuesday morning near New Lebanon.

    Related Headlines

    Maximum wind gusts of 95 mph were estimated.

    The tornado is the sixth recorded January tornado in Pennsylvania since 1950.

    PREVIOUS COVERAGE

    A team from the National Weather Service will be in Mercer County Wednesday conducting a survey of storm damaged caused by Tuesday's storms.

    The team will be in the New Lebanon area.

    Mercer County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning as strong storms moved through.

    According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10:57 a.m. near Greenville.

    PHOTOS: Tornado knocks down trees, power lines

    The same system caused a confirmed tornado just across the border in Trumbull County, Ohio.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories