MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - UPDATE 1/9 10:48 a.m.
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mercer County Tuesday morning near New Lebanon.
Maximum wind gusts of 95 mph were estimated.
The tornado is the sixth recorded January tornado in Pennsylvania since 1950.
An EF1 tornado touched down in Mercer County yesterday. Here are the details: pic.twitter.com/1W8GF1EtQK— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 9, 2019
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
A team from the National Weather Service will be in Mercer County Wednesday conducting a survey of storm damaged caused by Tuesday's storms.
The team will be in the New Lebanon area.
Tornado Warning has expired for Mercer County. A special weather statement has been issued for the same storm as it continues east into Venango County.— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 8, 2019
Mercer County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning as strong storms moved through.
According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located about 10:57 a.m. near Greenville.
PHOTOS: Tornado knocks down trees, power lines
The same system caused a confirmed tornado just across the border in Trumbull County, Ohio.
