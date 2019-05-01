ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Construction causing delays on Peoples Road in Ross Township will last into the summer.
On Monday, the road was reduced to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal at the intersection with Babcock Boulevard. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this will continue through early July.
Crews are beginning the excavation and replacement of the existing culvert under the sidewalk of Peoples Road and Babcock Boulevard, as well as conducting roadway restoration on the spur from Peoples Road to eastbound Babcock Boulevard, officials said.
Repairs are needed as a result of flooding in July 2018.
