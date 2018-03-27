  • Convicted sex offender just off state registry in jail on child porn charges

    Updated:

    A convicted sex offender who just got off the Megan’s Law registry is back behind bars again.

    Jeffrey Therrien is accused of downloading child pornography on a secret computer that his probation officer might not have been aware of.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11 confronted him this afternoon.

    What he had to say about the charges, tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Convicted sex offender just off state registry in jail on child porn charges