Convicted sex offender just off state registry in jail on child porn charges

A convicted sex offender who just got off the Megan’s Law registry is back behind bars again.
Jeffrey Therrien is accused of downloading child pornography on a secret computer that his probation officer might not have been aware of.
Channel 11 confronted him this afternoon.
