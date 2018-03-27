  • 'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller out of prison, transferred to re-entry center

    Updated:

    LONG BEACH, Ca. - Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a federal reentry center. 

    Related: Former 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller shows off weight loss in first photo from prison

    Related Headlines

    According to records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Miller, 52, has been transferred a residential reentry management center in Long Beach, California.  

    Miller will remain there until her release from federal custody on May 25, earlier than her previously scheduled release date in July.  

    TRENDING NOW:

    She had been serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.  

    Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.  

    She is also accused of bringing nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.

    Upon her release, Miller will be on probation for two years. 

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller out of prison, transferred to re-entry center

  • Headline Goes Here

    GOP-led states back Trump in California 'sanctuary' lawsuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Court as class: Judge gets climate change lesson in oil suit

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 men who eluded immigration raid in California now arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    California city aims to opt out of state's 'sanctuary' law