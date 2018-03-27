LONG BEACH, Ca. - Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been transferred from prison to a federal reentry center.
According to records on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Miller, 52, has been transferred a residential reentry management center in Long Beach, California.
Miller will remain there until her release from federal custody on May 25, earlier than her previously scheduled release date in July.
She had been serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.
Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.
She is also accused of bringing nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.
Upon her release, Miller will be on probation for two years.
