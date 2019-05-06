  • Coroner called to crash in St. Clair Township

    Updated:

    ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A coroner was called Monday morning to a crash in St. Clair Township, emergency dispatchers said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 711.

    Further information was not immediately available.

