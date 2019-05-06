ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A coroner was called Monday morning to a crash in St. Clair Township, emergency dispatchers said.
The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Route 711.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Further information was not immediately available.
Stay with WPXI.com and watch Channel 11 News at Noon for updates.
BREAKING: Overturned Vehicle with One Person Unresponsive along Route 711 in St Clair Twp, Westmoreland County. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Lyx5ePbfjG— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 6, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to single-car rollover crash in Westmoreland Co.
- Tamar Braxton says she's ‘drained,' too busy to attend niece's funeral
- Pa. mother to be briefly reunited with kidnapped daughter
- VIDEO: Portion of Grant Street in downtown Pittsburgh to close for brick replacement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}