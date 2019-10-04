  • Coroner called to shooting in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A coroner was called Thursday night to the scene of a shooting in Derry Township, officials said.

    The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on West 4th Avenue.

    Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories