FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Beaver County found $100K worth of marijuana growing in a resident's backyard swimming pool.
PHOTOS: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard swimming pool
It took several trucks to remove all of the plants.
Only Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was there as police destroyed the evidence
What does $100,000 worth of pot look like? We will show you tonight at five and tell you the crazy place police in Beaver County found the marijuana. Hint: it's supposed to have water in it. https://t.co/PHKMayLww1 pic.twitter.com/QUZheBUv5o— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) October 3, 2019
Tonight on 11 News at 5 she's sharing the details she's learned about the raid, including what one of the suspects was doing at the time.
