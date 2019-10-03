  • Swimming in pot: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard pool

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Beaver County found $100K worth of marijuana growing in a resident's backyard swimming pool. 

    PHOTOS: $100K of marijuana discovered in backyard swimming pool

    It took several trucks to remove all of the plants.

    Only Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz was there as police destroyed the evidence

    Tonight on 11 News at 5 she's sharing the details she's learned about the raid, including what one of the suspects was doing at the time.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories