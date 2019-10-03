  • Teen paralyzed in gymnastics accident returns to Moon in emotional homecoming

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local teen arrived home to a very warm welcome months after being paralyzed from a gymnastics accident.

    It was an emotional homecoming for Chris Speanburg, 16, nearly six months after he was paralyzed while performing a vault during a gymnastics practice.

    Speanburg is also a member of the Moon Area High School Band, so the entire band put on a show for him as he returned home from the hospital.

    His mother told Channel 11's Amy Hudak there were days she and her husband didn't know if Speanburg would ever come home.

    "It felt normal coming home on the drive, and when I got here, I realized I've been gone for a while," Speanburg said. "It's nice to be back."

