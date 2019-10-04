ROSTRAVER, Pa. - Rostraver police are investigating an incident that happened at a school bus stop Thursday morning.
School district officials told Channel 11's Michele Newell that a student had a knife in his backpack when he went to the bus stop.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Newell is finding out how another student made sure that the knife never made it to school.
