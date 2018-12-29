0 Coroner identifies man killed in massive fire that destroyed home

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A man is dead after two homes caught fire in Lawrence County early Saturday morning.

Officials confirm one man and his dog died in this fire on Martin Street in Newcastle. Neighbors describe the fire like it was a bomb went off. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/py3RQIXJDj — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 29, 2018

Fire crews responded to the fires along Martin Street in New Castle around 5 a.m. One house was destroyed and another was heavily damaged in the fire.

New Castle Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said a man and a dog died in the house that was destroyed by the flames

"We were here at 4:44 and the house was fully involved, and it caught the house next door on fire, as well," Kobbe said.

The Lawrence County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as Fletcher Hudson Jr., 40.

Kobbe said gas and electric lines in the area made firefighters' jobs difficult.

"We still had natural gas flowing outside the meter," Kobbe said. "The gas company was kind enough to dig that out and take care of it. We also had electrical lines involved, across the residences, to get to it."

Kobbe said the house that was heavily damaged was vacant because it was being renovated.

Closer look at the damage done to one home. Check out what was once a house next door. All that’s left is a pile of rubble. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/GvuQ11mldv — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) December 29, 2018

Neighbors told Channel 11 the man who lived inside the home was only there for the last seven or eight months with his dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

