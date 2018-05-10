  • Couple found dead in apparent double suicide

    Updated:

    A couple was found dead in an apparent double suicide Wednesday afternoon in Armstrong County. 

    We're working to learn more details about the couple and what happened for 11 at 11.

    In a release, Coroner Brian K. Myers said the man and woman, found in a car on Crooked Creek Dam Road in Manor Township, were in their upper 30s. He pronounced them dead at the scene.

    Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple found dead in apparent double suicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Freeport VFD, medics warn of scam phone calls

  • Headline Goes Here

    Efforts being made to make Armstrong County road safer

  • Headline Goes Here

    First arrest in couple's 2017 murder where toddler was found alive

  • Headline Goes Here

    Part of Route 66 closed due to landslide, expected to reopen Thursday