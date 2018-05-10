A couple was found dead in an apparent double suicide Wednesday afternoon in Armstrong County.
We're working to learn more details about the couple and what happened for 11 at 11.
Unusual circumstances surrounding an Armstrong Co. shooting. Couple found dead in apparent double suicide. I’m getting details on the investigation for 11 at 11. #WPXI— Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) May 10, 2018
In a release, Coroner Brian K. Myers said the man and woman, found in a car on Crooked Creek Dam Road in Manor Township, were in their upper 30s. He pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police are investigating.
