Neighbors offended by man's Nazi flag

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - People living in West Mifflin contacted Channel 11 after their neighbor put a Nazi flag on his front porch.

    They told Channel 11 they believe it is to harass another neighbor who is white and dating a black man.

    Channel 11 talked with the man who is displaying the Nazi flag and he said it is not up for racist reasons.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace also spoke to the African American man whose girlfriend's porch looks onto the controversial flag, Corey Hawkins.

    “It doesn’t bother me and he doesn’t scare me,” Hawkins said.

