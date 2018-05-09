  • ‘It bit me, it bit me,' witness describes hearing screams as teen went under in Orlando pond

    By: Monique Valdes, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are searching an Orlando retention pond after someone called 911 Wednesday to report a teenager's possible drowning in a pond

    The 911 caller told dispatchers that he saw a teenage boy flailing his arms in the water while screaming, "It bit me, it bit me."

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it received a report of a missing 15-year-old boy near Salem Drive and Marietta Street. 

    Officials later said they don't know the age of the possible missing person. Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeff Williamson said deputies knocked on doors in the neighborhood and there did not appear to be anyone missing. 

    Orlando Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office are helping with the search. 

    FWC brought in its nuisance gator truck and multiple alligators were seen swimming in the water as divers and rescue crews surrounded the pond. 

