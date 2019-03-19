FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Fallowfield have arrested three people they say were involved in a money laundering scheme and living a lavish lifestyle.
Police say Tyler Hoberman, his wife Jennifer and her father John Kusajtys were all unemployed and laundering the money through a fake company called First Choice Home Improvements.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 6, Cara Sapida is learning how they were caught.
