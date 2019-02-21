PITTSBURGH - A water main broke early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.
The break was reported about 2:30 a.m. on Rossmore Avenue.
Water bubbled up from under the pavement and streamed down the street. Cracks could be seen in the road after the water was shut off.
BREAKING: water main break in Brookline will need repair. Water off, likely impacting homes in the area. I’m live in minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/At9aUmAMjY— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) February 21, 2019
