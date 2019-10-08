CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pretty soon, dogs will new places to play in Cranberry Township.
The nature trail area near the new disc golf course in North Boundary Park will allow dogs in the near future. By the end of October, the parks director said there will be signs posted showing dog owners where they are allowed.
"A volunteer group will be out monitoring the area, educating people, definitely not confronting people in they're in the wrong area of the park," said Parks and Recreation director Pete Geis.
Previously, dogs were only allowed in the Rotary Dog Park and on part of the Bush Creek Trail. Cranberry K-9 connections has worked to figure out how to incorporate dogs into more local parks.
If dogs go out of the designated dog area, owners could face a $35 fine.
