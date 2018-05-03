  • Crash inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel briefly closes inbound Parkway East

    PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash occurred inside Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill Tunnel Thursday, officials said.

    The accident briefly forced the closure of all inbound lanes of the Parkway East, causing traffic backups.

    The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m. It was cleared and all lanes reopened by noon.

    Further information was not immediately available.

