PITTSBURGH - A multi-vehicle crash occurred inside Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill Tunnel Thursday, officials said.
The accident briefly forced the closure of all inbound lanes of the Parkway East, causing traffic backups.
The accident was reported about 11:30 a.m. It was cleared and all lanes reopened by noon.
Further information was not immediately available.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Accident Inside the Sq Hill Tunnel HAS BEEN CLEARED - ALL LANES OPEN INBOUND Parkway East. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/2NjQEnFxVV— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 3, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Monroeville man charged with having weapon of mass destruction
- Teen under fire for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom; ‘It's just a dress'
- 1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
- VIDEO: Toddler hospitalized after beating by another child
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}