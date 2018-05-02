1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

Federal health officials say California reported the death, but they did not provide other details.
The government now has reports of 121 people who got sick in 25 states. At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the numbers Wednesday.
Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah were added to the states with reported cases.
Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.
